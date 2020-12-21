BidaskClub Downgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PINC. Benchmark downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.38.

Premier stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at $95,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Premier by 44.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Premier by 25.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at $192,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

