Critical Contrast: 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 10x Genomics and Precipio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00

10x Genomics currently has a consensus target price of $163.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.82%. Precipio has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.21%. Given 10x Genomics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 10x Genomics is more favorable than Precipio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 10x Genomics and Precipio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $245.89 million 62.41 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -191.13 Precipio $3.13 million 11.61 -$13.24 million N/A N/A

Precipio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -31.06% -19.18% -13.01% Precipio -278.58% -84.96% -55.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Precipio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

10x Genomics beats Precipio on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc. is a cancer diagnostics company, which engages in the development and provision of a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis. Its products include MX-ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HRM kits and ICP liquid biopsy testing. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.