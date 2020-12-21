Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. UDR reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on UDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. UDR has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of UDR by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in UDR by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,303,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,495,000 after purchasing an additional 185,158 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 525.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in UDR by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 427,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at $319,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.