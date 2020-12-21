BidaskClub Lowers Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $594.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $282,654.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.