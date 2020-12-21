Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Compass Point cut Solar Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Solar Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Solar Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.29 million, a PE ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Solar Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Solar Capital by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,134 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Solar Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

