PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PQG. KeyCorp started coverage on PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised PQ Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PQ Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,424 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 619,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 221,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 163,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

