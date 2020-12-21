Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $38.08 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -2.72. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 30,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,253,124.60. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $534,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

