TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.88.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $29.44 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $983.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,572 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,680,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $15,764,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,128,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,780 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

