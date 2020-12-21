Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

UNTY opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.79%. Research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

