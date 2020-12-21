Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.60.

VICR stock opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.60. Vicor has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 480.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $195,899.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,978.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,791 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

