Credit Suisse Group Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $298.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $292.00 to $298.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research raised Lennox International to a hold rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.71.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $277.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.56. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. Insiders have sold a total of 19,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.