Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.38.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $203.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,969,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.