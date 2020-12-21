Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $145.85 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,531 shares of company stock worth $2,276,282. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fortinet by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.