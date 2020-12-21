Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SPLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Splunk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.76.

Splunk stock opened at $165.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.48. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total value of $179,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total value of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,546,564. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

