Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.55.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 228.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $45,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

