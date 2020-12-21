Financial Comparison: Verisante Technology (OTCMKTS:VRSEF) and CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM)

Verisante Technology (OTCMKTS:VRSEF) and CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Verisante Technology and CRH Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisante Technology N/A N/A N/A CRH Medical -4.12% -3.37% -2.03%

39.4% of CRH Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CRH Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Verisante Technology has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRH Medical has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Verisante Technology and CRH Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisante Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A CRH Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

CRH Medical has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.06%. Given CRH Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CRH Medical is more favorable than Verisante Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verisante Technology and CRH Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisante Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CRH Medical $120.39 million 1.70 $3.77 million $0.05 57.40

CRH Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Verisante Technology.

Summary

CRH Medical beats Verisante Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisante Technology

Verisante Technology Inc., a medical device company, engages in commercializing skin cancer detection systems. The company's products comprise Verisante Aura, which helps in the detection of various forms of skin cancer, including basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma; and Verisante Core for the detection of lung, cervical, gastrointestinal, and colo-rectal cancers. It also owns all the rights to the ClearVu and ClearVu Elite endoscopy systems for the detection of lung cancer. Verisante Technology has a licensing agreement with the BC Cancer Agency for the manufacture, distribution, and sale of products based on patented skin cancer detection technology. The company was formerly known as T-Ray Science Inc. and changed its name to Verisante Technology Inc. in January 2011. Verisante Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. It serves 64 ambulatory surgical/endoscopy centers in 13 states. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

