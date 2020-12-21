Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have commented on CNTG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Kempen & Co started coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $12.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. Centogene has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $248.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 637.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centogene by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

