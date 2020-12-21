ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.69.

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Nir Keren sold 280,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $11,907,560.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,005,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $16,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,564,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,188,003 shares of company stock worth $94,014,830 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

