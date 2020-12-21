Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Argus cut Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut Hess from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hess from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of HES opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.25. Hess has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $71.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,785,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,735,000 after purchasing an additional 189,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,929,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,903,000 after purchasing an additional 178,621 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hess by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,276,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,183,000 after purchasing an additional 181,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hess by 161.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,173,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after purchasing an additional 724,508 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

