Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $20.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WES. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.98.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011,695 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

