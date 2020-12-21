Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

PS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Pluralsight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James downgraded Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Pluralsight from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.14.

NASDAQ PS opened at $20.54 on Thursday. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Pluralsight by 81.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pluralsight by 392.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Pluralsight by 113.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

