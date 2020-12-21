Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.57.

HEP stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

