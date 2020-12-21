Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lam Research (LRCX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) recently:

12/17/2020 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

12/14/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $553.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $451.00 to $557.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $465.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $424.00 to $472.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/22/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $421.00 to $424.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $352.00 to $418.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $376.00 to $424.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $450.00 to $465.00.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $480.97 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $516.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,505 shares of company stock worth $20,532,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

