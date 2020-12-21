BidaskClub Lowers Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $110.10 on Friday. Chase has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $122.74.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,487 shares in the company, valued at $8,510,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $819,223 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 526.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.