Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.15 to $1.05 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.31.

Shares of WFSTF opened at $0.94 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

