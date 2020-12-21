Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TKAGY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Telekom Austria in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Telekom Austria stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Telekom Austria has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $16.55.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

