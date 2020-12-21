Financial Contrast: Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) vs. Redpoint Bio (OTCMKTS:RPBC)

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and Redpoint Bio (OTCMKTS:RPBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Redpoint Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Auxly Cannabis Group and Redpoint Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Redpoint Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Auxly Cannabis Group currently has a consensus price target of $0.40, suggesting a potential upside of 75.67%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Redpoint Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Redpoint Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -332.96% -45.60% -28.22% Redpoint Bio N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Redpoint Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $6.29 million 22.88 -$77.30 million N/A N/A Redpoint Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Redpoint Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Redpoint Bio

Redpoint Bio Corporation, a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of healthier foods and new approaches for the treatment of diabetes and obesity by understanding the biology of taste and its relationship to metabolism, satiety, and diabetes. It enters into a license and commercialization agreement with International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. for the development, manufacture, use, and commercialization of RP44, which is a component of the stevia plant that works as a sweetness enhancer amplifying the existing sugary sweetness in a food or beverage. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.