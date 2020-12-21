Analysts Expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report ($0.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.05). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($3.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVRO. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded AVROBIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AVROBIO by 810.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in AVROBIO by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AVROBIO by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $540.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

