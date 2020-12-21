TD Securities Raises Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to $82.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Linamar from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Linamar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. Linamar has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $55.00.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

