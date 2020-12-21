Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Randstad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ING Group raised shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Randstad from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $33.52 on Friday. Randstad has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Research analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

