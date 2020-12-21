ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ON. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised ON Semiconductor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.66.

NASDAQ ON opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,751 shares of company stock valued at $25,935,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

