Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Outperform”

Scotiabank cut shares of Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Premier Gold Mines from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:PIRGF opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. Premier Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

