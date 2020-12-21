MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.45.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $25.27 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,375. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

