Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at $7.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 267,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

