Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Shares of GIS opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60. General Mills has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,578,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

