Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Home Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $252.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.