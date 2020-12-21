Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

SBGI stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,035 shares of company stock worth $648,124 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

