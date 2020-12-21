Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.77.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $460.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $386.59 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Allen acquired 97,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $329,137.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,137.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,472,555 shares of company stock worth $62,696,355. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth $2,063,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 548.4% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 912,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 771,868 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28,490.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 717,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 714,529 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 104.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 615,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at about $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

