Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.63.

NYSE VST opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. Vistra has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

