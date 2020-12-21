Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) vs. Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Financial Contrast

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nuverra Environmental Solutions and Schlumberger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuverra Environmental Solutions -60.31% -17.96% -12.85% Schlumberger -40.15% 7.34% 2.46%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and Schlumberger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuverra Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Schlumberger 4 7 14 0 2.40

Schlumberger has a consensus price target of $22.28, suggesting a potential downside of 0.16%. Given Schlumberger’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schlumberger is more favorable than Nuverra Environmental Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuverra Environmental Solutions and Schlumberger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuverra Environmental Solutions $168.24 million 0.22 -$54.94 million N/A N/A Schlumberger $32.92 billion 0.94 -$10.14 billion $1.47 15.18

Nuverra Environmental Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schlumberger.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Schlumberger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Schlumberger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schlumberger has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schlumberger beats Nuverra Environmental Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas. It operates through three divisions: the Rocky Mountain, the Northeast, and the Southern. The Rocky Mountain Division manages a fleet of 204 trucks; owns, manages, and leases a network of 20 salt water disposal wells under the Landtech brand names; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks, loaders, manlifts, light towers, winch trucks, and other miscellaneous equipment used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others, as well as provides oilfield labor services. The Northeast Division manages a fleet of 201 trucks; owns, manages, and leases a network of 14 salt water disposal wells under the Nuverra, Heckmann, and Clearwater brands; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks and winch trucks used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others. The Southern Division manages a fleet of 34 trucks; owns and operates 60-mile underground twin pipeline network; owns, manages, and leases a network of 7 salt water disposal wells; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks and winch trucks used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others. The company was formerly known as Heckmann Corporation and changed its name to Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. in May 2013. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions. It designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems, fluid systems and specialty equipment, production technology solutions, and engineered managed pressure and underbalanced drilling solutions; and offers environmental services and products; provides drilling and measurement, land drilling rigs, and related support services; and supplies well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, and contracting services, as well as drilling rig management services. In addition, the company offers well services; coiled tubing equipment; hydraulic fracturing, multistage completions, perforating, coiled tubing equipment, and services; well completion services and equipment; artificial lift production equipment and optimization services; and production management services. Further, it provides integrated subsea production systems; drilling equipment and services; onshore and offshore platform wellhead systems and processing solutions; and valve and process systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

