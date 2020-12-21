ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.65 Million

Brokerages expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to post $770.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $751.80 million to $789.50 million. ScanSource reported sales of $989.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $757.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.00 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $215,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $451,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,872.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,642 shares of company stock worth $472,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in ScanSource by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ScanSource by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ScanSource by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ScanSource by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $24.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

