Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.00 Million

Brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post sales of $172.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.30 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $167.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $682.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.60 million to $688.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $649.27 million, with estimates ranging from $632.70 million to $666.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.95 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 530,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,179,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,519,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after buying an additional 291,317 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after buying an additional 125,276 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.50. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.