Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Downgraded to Sell at Nord/LB

Nord/LB lowered shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FPRUY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fraport from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Main First Bank raised Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Fraport alerts:

FPRUY opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. Fraport has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $32.10.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.