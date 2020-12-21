Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Downgraded to Sell at Nord/LB

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Nord/LB lowered shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FPRUY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fraport from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Main First Bank raised Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

FPRUY opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. Fraport has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $32.10.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.