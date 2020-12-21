Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) PT Raised to $2.75

Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ELEMF opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Elemental Royalties has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Elemental Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp. operates as a gold focused royalty company. The company has a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets in Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya, and Western Australia. Elemental Royalties Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

