CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CWBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CohBar in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, WBB Securities started coverage on CohBar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

CWBR stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CohBar by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52,717 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CohBar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CohBar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CohBar by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

