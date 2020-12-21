EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS EVNVY opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. EVN has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private households and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

