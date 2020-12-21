EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS EVNVY opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. EVN has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.40.
About EVN
