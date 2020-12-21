FY2023 EPS Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALBO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

ALBO opened at $40.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $777.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.64. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after buying an additional 501,710 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,360,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,758,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,727 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,793,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

