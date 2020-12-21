Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EEFT. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $144.56 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 272.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total value of $5,912,020.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

