BidaskClub Upgrades Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Capstar Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $323.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 11,150 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,552. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $52,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,244 shares of company stock valued at $135,053 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 117,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 201,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

