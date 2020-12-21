BidaskClub Upgrades Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $315.20 on Thursday. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $187.53 and a 52 week high of $319.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 346 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $96,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 1,800 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,348. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

